- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran to US: We Haven’t Begun Yet
folder_openIran access_time 13 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced on Tuesday that a “new equation of the strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified”.
In a post on X, he warned that the continuation of the “status quo” was an “intolerable” position for the US to maintain.
Qalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, added: “The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish.”
“We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet,” he concluded.
Comments
- Related News