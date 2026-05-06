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Iran to US: We Haven’t Begun Yet

Iran to US: We Haven’t Begun Yet
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By Staff, Agencies 

Iranian parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf announced on Tuesday that a “new equation of the strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified”.

In a post on X, he warned that the continuation of the “status quo” was an “intolerable” position for the US to maintain.

Qalibaf, Iran’s chief negotiator, added: “The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish.”

“We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet,” he concluded.

Israel Iran war on iran naval blockade UnitedStates MohammadBaqerQalibaf

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Last Update: 06-05-2026 Hour: 12:09 Beirut Timing

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