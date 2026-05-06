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Iran: 5 Killed in US Attack on Civilian Boats

Iran: 5 Killed in US Attack on Civilian Boats
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 By Staff, Agencies

A military source said two civilian cargo vessels travelling from the Khasab area on Oman’s coast toward Iran were struck in a US attack, killing five civilians.

“It was determined that the US aggression forces had attacked 2 small boats carrying people‘s cargo that were moving from Khasab on the coasts of Oman towards the coasts of Iran", the source explained.

The source denied the false claim by the US military that it had "targeted 6 Iranian speedboats, since none of the IRG combat vessels had been hit."

The incident coincided with the announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding the launch of what he called 'Project Freedom' to "remove ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz".

This comes after a US frigate advanced toward the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, violating the established rules of security for passage and navigation, according to Iranian sources.

After ignoring repeated warnings from Iranian forces, the vessel was struck with two missiles.

Since the outbreak of the war against it, Iran has emphasized that new regulations govern traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, stating that maritime passage remains permitted for non-hostile vessels, while those supporting aggression are banned.

Iran also asserted that prior notification is required to ensure safe passage, aiming to prevent what it describes as hostile exploitation of the waterway for military purposes or the transfer of weapons.

Iran strait of hormuz Washington war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates GulfOfOman IRG

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Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 06-05-2026 Hour: 12:09 Beirut Timing

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