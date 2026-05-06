Fujairah Fire Result of US ‘Adventurism’ in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

A major fire at oil facilities in Fujairah Port in the United Arab Emirates [UAE] on Monday was the result of “American adventurism” in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to a report.

Authorities in Fujairah said on Monday that a fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran of launching a drone strike.

“What happened was a product of the US Army’s adventurism to create a corridor for the illegal passage of ships through the prohibited waterways of the Strait of Hormuz,” the source stated.

He said the American military must take responsibility for the incident, slamming Washington for recklessly endangering regional stability.

In a sharp rebuke of US foreign policy that has fueled unprecedented tensions in the region, the source called on American officials to change their approach.

“American politicians must put an end to the ugly behavior of using force in the diplomatic process and cease military adventurism in this sensitive oil region, which affects the economies of countries around the world,” he said.

The massive fire at Fujairah Port, a key energy hub in the UAE, came after US President Donald Trump announced he had ordered the US military to begin an operation to break Iran’s control over the Strait and allow commercial ships to pass through.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG] warned in response that any attempt by US military or commercial vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without coordination with Iranian authorities would be met with swift and decisive action.

Iran has controlled the Strait since the early days of the US-"Israeli" aggression that began in late February, allowing only ships that are deemed non-hostile and that observe security protocols announced by the Iranian military to transit the waterway.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Navy fired missiles and drones to warn US warships approaching the Strait of Hormuz in an attempt to challenge Iran’s control over it.

The Navy said it was forced to fire cruise missiles, combat drones, and rockets near US warships that had ignored its warnings not to approach the Strait.