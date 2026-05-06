Iran FM: Strait of Hormuz Events Show No Military Fix for Political Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz highlight that there is no military solution to the West Asian political crisis, reiterating Iran’s commitment to diplomacy from a position of strength.

In a post on X on Monday night, Araghchi highlighted steady progress in indirect talks between Iran and the United States, crediting Pakistan’s sincere and constructive mediation efforts.

“As talks are making progress thanks to Pakistan’s gracious efforts, the US should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Araghchi also sharply dismissed Washington’s much-publicized “Project Freedom” — a naval initiative aimed at exerting military pressure in the Strait of Hormuz — calling it “Project Deadlock.”

Araghchi’s remarks come as the Islamic Republic continues to demonstrate, through its defensive capability and firm control over the strategic waterway, that any attempt to impose outcomes through force or intimidation is doomed to fail.

Iranian officials have maintained that sustainable regional security can only be achieved through mutual respect, respect for sovereignty, and serious dialogue free of threats and sanctions.

Pakistan has played a highly appreciated and pivotal role in facilitating these talks, reflecting the preference of responsible regional actors for peaceful, negotiated solutions rather than escalation.

Iran has consistently stressed that it remains open to result-oriented negotiations provided they are conducted without preconditions, military posturing, or external interference.

The events unfolding in the Strait of Hormuz serve as a stark reminder to all parties, especially Washington and its regional allies, that the era of gunboat diplomacy is over and that the Islamic Republic will not yield to pressure.

Tehran continues to back diplomacy while maintaining full readiness to defend its legitimate rights and national interests in the face of any provocation.