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Lebanon: Record of ’Israeli’ Ceasefire Violations

Lebanon: Record of ’Israeli’ Ceasefire Violations
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Infographic by Abir Qanso

This infographic documents a sustained series of “Israeli” ceasefire violations across Lebanon, where attacks continued despite a declared truce and international mediation efforts.  

Between April 17–25, hundreds of "Israeli" occupation violations were recorded, including airstrikes, artillery shelling, drone attacks, and ground incursions targeting southern Lebanese towns, reflecting a repeated pattern of aggression that undermines the ceasefire, endangers civilians, and reinforces a reality where violations are not isolated incidents but part of a continuous military pressure campaign.



Lebanon: Record of ’Israeli’ Ceasefire Violations

Israel Lebanon war on lebanon Hezbollah truce violation SouthLebanon IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 06-05-2026 Hour: 12:09 Beirut Timing

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