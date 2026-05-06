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Iranian Reports Deny Maersk Ship Crossed Strait Under US Escort

Iranian Reports Deny Maersk Ship Crossed Strait Under US Escort
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 By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Tuesday dismissed reports that a Maersk-operated ship crossed the Strait of Hormuz with protection from the US military, calling the claims “inaccurate”.

The agency said foreign media outlets had cited Maersk in reporting that the vessel Alliance Fairfax crossed the strait overnight with US military assistance. Tasnim stated that no official confirmation had been issued by the company regarding such an operation.

It added that data from the ship’s Automatic Identification System [AIS] showed its last recorded signal was 65 days ago, when it was anchored near Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi.

Tasnim also said that reputable maritime tracking platforms had not reported any movement indicating that the vessel had recently passed through the Strait of Hormuz.

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] issued a statement on Monday outlining navigation regulations in the strait, stressing that its naval forces are responsible for determining transit routes and ensuring maritime safety.

A spokesperson for the IRG said there had been no changes to the management of the waterway, adding that civilian and commercial vessels can transit safely if they adhere to established maritime protocols and designated routes, and coordinate with Iranian authorities.

According to the IRG, US claims of tankers passing through the Strait are "baseless and entirely fabricated," and that "Any other maritime movements that violate the declared principles of the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be stopped by force."

This followed a statement by the US Central Command, which claimed that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of “Project Freedom”.

Iran UAE strait of hormuz gulf war on iran naval blockade UnitedStates AbuDhabi IRG

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Last Update: 06-05-2026 Hour: 12:09 Beirut Timing

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