Spain Rejects Military Involvement Against Iran, Pushes Diplomacy

By Staff, Agencies

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Alvarez reiterated on Tuesday that Spain will not be drawn into any military confrontation in the region, stressing that Madrid will not take part in military operations in the war against Iran.

Alvarez underscored that Spain continues to support diplomatic solutions and rejects escalation, emphasizing that international disputes should be resolved through negotiation rather than war.

Following his meeting with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, Alvarez said that the Spanish government and the Holy See share a common understanding of the need to resolve global crises through diplomatic means, firmly rejecting military action.

Alvarez added that discussions with the Pope also addressed the situation of Christian communities in West Asia, particularly the challenges they continue to face amid rising regional tensions.

He referred to reported instances of "Israeli" harassment, including restrictions affecting religious figures and access to holy sites in Al-Quds.

In deSpain reaffirms its opposition to participating in any military action against Iran, prioritizing diplomacy over war.

tail, the conversation touched on incidents involving restrictions affecting the Latin Patriarch’s access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in occupied al-Quds, as well as an attack on a nun in the occupied city.

Alvarez stressed the importance of protecting religious freedom and ensuring that places of worship remain accessible without political or military restrictions.

Addressing escalating tensions around key maritime routes, Alvarez said stability in the Strait of Hormuz cannot be restored through military action, stressing that only dialogue can ensure security and warning that escalation would further threaten global energy and trade routes.

The Spanish Foreign Minister backed renewed Pakistan–Iran talks and said he had conveyed Spain’s stance to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi two days earlier, reaffirming Madrid’s commitment to diplomacy to ease tensions and prevent escalation.

Alvarez warned against broader regional escalation, saying attention on the Strait of Hormuz should not come at the expense of other crises, citing Lebanon as needing urgent focus.

He reiterated Spain’s opposition to military escalation since the "Israeli"-US aggression against Iran, insisting diplomacy is the only path to stability.

His remarks reportedly drew a response from US President Donald Trump, who threatened to halt trade, while Spain maintained its call for dialogue and negotiation.