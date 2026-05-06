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Gaza Health System on Brink as Shortages Worsen and Toll Rises

Gaza Health System on Brink as Shortages Worsen and Toll Rises
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 By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that the death toll continues to rise, warning of a worsening health crisis as severe medical shortages put thousands at risk across the enclave.

In its latest update, the ministry said three people were martyred in the past 24 hours, including one recovered from rubble, with 11 injured and taken to hospital, while others remain trapped as emergency teams cannot reach them.

Since the October 11 ceasefire, the ministry said 834 Palestinians have been martyred, 2,365 injured, and 768 bodies recovered, bringing the overall toll since October 7, 2023, to 72,615 dead and 172,468 wounded.

Gaza’s health system is under growing strain, with dialysis patients facing reduced care due to shortages and UNRWA reporting a surge in skin diseases in overcrowded shelters, treating about 40% of thousands of cases and urging urgent medical aid.

"Israeli" attacks in central and northern Gaza martyred at least three Palestinians and injured several others on Monday, including a drone strike on civilians in al-Bureij refugee camp that martyred Anas Hamad, amid continued reported ceasefire violations.

Israel gaza genocide zionist aggression medicine shortage health crisis GazaStrip IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 06-05-2026 Hour: 12:09 Beirut Timing

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