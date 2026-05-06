Washington Pressures Beijing with Visa Threats Amid Deportation Dispute

By Staff, Agencies

The United States is once again escalating tensions with China, this time over the issue of undocumented Chinese nationals.

According to a senior US official, Washington is considering imposing new visa restrictions on Chinese citizens, accusing Beijing of slowing down efforts to take back its nationals who are in the US without legal status.

This pressure campaign comes just ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Beijing, where the issue is expected to be raised with President Xi Jinping. The timing suggests the matter is not just about immigration enforcement, but also tied to broader political and economic goals, as Trump seeks leverage in trade talks and aims to secure wins he can present domestically.

Since returning to office, Trump has leaned heavily on threats—ranging from tariffs to sanctions—against countries that do not comply with US deportation demands. China has long been cautious in accepting returnees, stating it will only repatriate verified nationals, a process it says requires time. While Beijing did accept several thousand deportees last year, US officials now claim cooperation has declined in recent months.

Washington argues that China is failing to meet its “international obligations,” but critics note that the US itself is increasingly turning to punitive measures, including higher visa barriers and potential entry bans, to force compliance. Officials have warned that ordinary Chinese travelers could face consequences if Beijing does not fall in line.

Estimates cited by the US suggest there are over 100,000 undocumented Chinese nationals in the country, with tens of thousands facing deportation orders. However, independent figures vary significantly, highlighting the uncertainty around the scale of the issue.

At the core of the dispute is the US demand that China expedite travel documents and accept deportation flights funded by Washington. Yet reports indicate that Beijing has, at times, linked cooperation on deportations to its own requests—such as the return of individuals it considers fugitives—underscoring the transactional nature of the standoff.

Overall, the situation reflects a familiar pattern: Washington leveraging its visa system and border controls to pressure other nations, even as it frames the issue as one of compliance and responsibility.