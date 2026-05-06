Iran Slams UAE for Backing US Aggression, Issues Stark Warning

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a forceful rebuke of the United Arab Emirates, accusing Abu Dhabi of pursuing “subversive activities” and aligning with hostile actors against the Islamic Republic.

In a strongly worded statement, Tehran denounced what it described as the UAE’s continued hosting of foreign military bases and equipment used by parties opposed to Iran, calling it a direct threat to regional stability.

The Foreign Ministry said that over recent days, the UAE had escalated actions that “contradict the principle of good neighborliness” and violate the United Nations Charter, particularly through what it described as overt cooperation with the United States.

Tehran linked these accusations to increased US military movements in the region, including naval deployments carried out under what it labeled a “deceptive humanitarian pretext,” warning that such actions undermine Iran’s national security and interests.

Iran firmly rejected what it called “misleading claims” by Abu Dhabi regarding missile and drone launches toward the UAE, stressing that all recent military measures were strictly defensive and aimed solely at repelling US aggression.

Iran has firmly denied accusations that it carried out missile or drone strikes against the UAE in recent days, rejecting statements issued by Emirati defense authorities.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, stated that no such operations had been conducted.

The Foreign Ministry said Iran had exercised “maximum restraint,” emphasizing that its actions reflect a responsible approach aimed at preserving regional stability and broader Islamic interests.

Tehran reiterated its commitment to international law and the principles of the UN Charter, while issuing a direct warning to the UAE to halt its cooperation with hostile partners.

“It is self-evident that Iran will not hesitate to take any necessary and appropriate measures to defend its interests and national security,” the statement said, signaling potential escalation if current dynamics persist.

On a different note, The Financial Times reported that "Israel" transferred sophisticated weapons systems, including an advanced laser-based platform, to the UAE to help defend the Gulf state against what was described as a heavy wave of Iranian missiles and drones.

According to the report, the deployment marked one of the earliest major instances of defense cooperation between the two sides.

"Israel" also reportedly deployed a lightweight surveillance system known as “Spectro", which enabled the UAE to detect incoming drones, particularly Shahed-type models, from distances of up to 20 kilometers.

In addition, "Israel" sent a version of its Iron Beam laser defense system, the Financial Times reported, citing a person familiar with the deployment and another briefed on preparations for its operation. The system is designed to intercept short-range rockets and drones by laser “vaporization" and was first reportedly used by "Israel" earlier this year against Hezbollah projectiles launched from Lebanon.

The systems were reportedly deployed alongside “several dozen” "Israeli" military personnel who accompanied the equipment to operate it.

A person familiar with the deployment said additional military systems were also sent to the Gulf state along with further "Israeli" personnel, adding, “It’s not a small number of boots on the ground.”