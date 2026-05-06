Trump Scraps ‘Project Freedom’ As US Failures in Hormuz Exposed

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has suspended “Project Freedom,” the naval operation designed to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, just days after its launch, citing ongoing negotiations with Iran as the reason for the pause.

In a Truth Social post, Trump framed the decision as part of diplomatic progress, claiming that “great progress” had been made in talks with Iranian representatives and that the pause came at the request of Pakistan and other countries.

“Project Freedom… will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote, while insisting the broader US naval blockade would remain fully in place.

The initiative’s abrupt suspension comes after it effectively lasted no more than 48 hours, raising serious doubts about whether it was ever operational in a meaningful sense.

Despite Washington’s claims that it would guarantee safe maritime passage, regional and maritime sources stated over the past two days that no sustained US escort operations actually took place in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG], US claims of tankers passing through the Strait are "baseless and entirely fabricated," adding that "Any other maritime movements that violate the declared principles of the naval forces of the Revolutionary Guards will face serious risks, and violating vessels will be stopped by force."

This followed a statement by the US Central Command, which claimed that US Navy guided-missile destroyers are currently operating in the Arabian Gulf after transiting the Strait of Hormuz in support of “Project Freedom.”

Despite pausing the escort mission, Trump’s naval blockade on Iranian ports remains, signaling a tactical retreat rather than true de-escalation. Talks with Tehran continue, but Trump’s statements suggest pressure on Iran will persist, with fighting possibly extending for weeks.