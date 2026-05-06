By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, May 5, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit, and it was seen burning. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:15 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the town of Bayada, with rocket artillery. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., a Merkava tank in the village of Qaouzah, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer in the village of Rchaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer in the Khallet Raj area of the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:25 a.m., an “Israeli” Nemmera vehicle that was working to recover the previously targeted D9 bulldozer in the Khallet Raj area of the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}