Haaretz: ’Israeli’ Officers Warn Hezbollah Is Rebuilding in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Senior "Israeli" officers stationed in southern Lebanon reportedly said The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, has rebuilt its military capabilities and continues to engage in fighting despite the ceasefire, according to "Israeli" daily Haaretz.

The officers, cited by the newspaper, said the Hezbollah 's current posture differs from previous rounds, warning that threats on the ground now appear “more realistic” than during earlier ceasefire periods.

An "Israeli" colonel commanding the 226th Brigade said, “It is the same Hezbollah, but the determination is not the same, nor the boldness,” adding that forces have witnessed “numerous clashes with armed fighters, even inside villages.”

“This time the enemy is trying to approach us, confront us directly, and cause us harm,” the officer said.

The report also quoted the officer as saying Hezbollah continues deploying fighters to target "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF], noting that troops encountered a fully functioning military system on the ground.

“We arrived here and found a military system operating at full capacity; observation points, assault cells, explosive devices, and anti-tank missiles. The enemy has reorganized itself differently,” he added.

Hezbollah announced that its Resistance fighters engaged in a direct, close-range confrontation with IOF in the area of Khallat Raj near the town of Deir Saryan in southern Lebanon.

According to a statement, Resistance fighters monitored the advancing unit before opening fire once it entered effective range near a forward security position.

The "Israeli" invading force was reportedly moving toward the direction of Zawtar al-Sharqiya when the engagement occurred.

The Resistance said its fighters conducted precise surveillance before initiating fire upon the "Israeli" unit as it entered the engagement zone.

The statement described the encounter as a “close-quarters battle,” involving light and medium weapons, with what it called confirmed hits on the opposing force.

The engagement reportedly unfolded after "Israeli" troops attempted to advance into the area under cover of movement operations.