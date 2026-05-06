Convicted US Spy Joins “Israeli” Politics, Backs Gaza Crackdown

By Staff, Agencies

Jonathan Pollard, a former US Navy intelligence analyst who served 30 years for spying for the "Israeli" occupation, has announced his candidacy in the upcoming Knesset elections, advocating policies targeting Palestinians in Gaza.

In remarks to "Israeli" Channel 13, Pollard said he favors “the forcible removal of all current residents of Gaza, and the annexation of Gaza and its repopulation by us,” outlining a position widely condemned as advocating ethnic cleansing.

Pollard said his decision to enter politics was shaped by October 7, 2023, as he criticized the "Israeli" entity’s handling of the events, accusing it of failing to prevent the incident and respond effectively.

“Until then, I thought that the abandonment and betrayal I experienced from the [government] was an exception and not the rule, but after October 7 I realized that I was not an exception,” he said.

Pollard, arrested in 1985 for passing classified US military secrets to "Israel", served 30 years before his 2015 parole and moved to "Israel" in 2020, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Despite that support, Pollard has recently emerged as a vocal critic of Netanyahu, arguing that the "Israeli" occupation is not winning its war on Gaza and calling for new leadership with a more decisive strategy.

According to Channel 13, Pollard is expected to run as part of a newly formed political party. However, Pollard indicated he could still back Netanyahu if the prime minister retains power after the elections, expected later this year, saying, "Then we will have to support him."