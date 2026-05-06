By Staff

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement on the occasion of Press Martyrs’ Day:

This year, Press Martyrs’ Day comes as the blood of our journalist and media workers’ colleagues has not yet dried. Their pure blood was shed by the Zionist treachery in cold blood, while they were carrying out their noble mission of conveying the truth about the crimes of this enemy, stripped of all human values.

Press martyrs, across Lebanon and throughout its history, have drawn with the ink of their blood the image of the true homeland: that of sovereignty, unity, and tolerance. Through their courage, they laid the foundations of freedom and independence and bore witness to truth and justice. They lived and were martyred for Lebanon in its entirety, its sovereignty, dignity, and honor. They confronted occupation in all its forms, turning the pen into a deadly weapon and the word into a platform of resistance against oppression and aggression.

As we pay tribute to the martyrs of the word, sound, and image- the partners in the battle to defend humanity, dignity, and our homeland Lebanon against the Zionist killing machine- we call for adherence to the national message for which they rose as martyrs.

We also call for drawing inspiration from their principles and values in strengthening dialogue and tolerance, and in entrenching concepts of harmony and love among the people of one nation.

We further affirm that this occasion must be an incentive to strengthen national unity, reject all forms of fragmentation and sedition, and stand united in the face of the enemies of truth, freedom, and humanity.