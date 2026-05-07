’Israeli’ Strike Rocks Beirut’s Southern Suburb Amid Truce

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” strike targeted Beirut’s southern suburb on Wednesday evening, according to reports from the Lebanese capital.

The bombing reportedly hit a building in the Haret Hreik area, a densely populated district in the southern suburb of Beirut. Preliminary reports indicate that several people have been injured in the "Israeli" aggression.

"Israel’s" public broadcaster, "Israeli" Broadcasting Corporation, cited an "Israeli" official as saying that the assault, described as an assassination attempt, was carried out in coordination with the United States.

The attack came despite a ceasefire that took effect at midnight on April 16-17, 2026. The truce was announced by US President Donald Trump and later extended for three weeks after initially being set for 10 days.

It also came amid continued "Israeli" aggression and ceasefire violations across southern Lebanon and the western Beqaa region, which have resulted in hundreds of civilians claimed in recent weeks.

Iran has repeatedly stated that "Israeli" strikes on Lebanon constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire, arguing that the truce was intended to apply across all fronts linked to the war.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that continued attacks “violate the ceasefire agreement” and render diplomatic efforts meaningless, reaffirming Tehran’s support for Lebanon in the face of the ongoing "Israeli" aggression.

Ever since a ceasefire was announced, "Israeli" strikes on Lebanon resumed within hours and have continued despite pauses in hostilities elsewhere, with multiple international actors acknowledging that the truce has been repeatedly undermined by ongoing attacks on Lebanese territory.

Now that these "Israeli" strikes persist and have widened its scope, the situation points to a broader breakdown of the ceasefire framework.

From Tehran and Beirut’s perspective, continued “Israeli” aggerssion risk collapsing any remaining diplomatic track, justifying potential responses, and deepening regional instability, particularly as civilian areas continue to be targeted and casualties mount.