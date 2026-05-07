Iran Pushes UN To Block US Hormuz Draft

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has urged the United Nations Security Council members to reject a US-backed draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as politically motivated and disconnected from the underlying causes of the crisis.

The appeal followed confirmation by Marco Rubio that Washington submitted a revised text urging Iran to halt attacks on shipping, mining activity, and the imposition of tolls in the strategic waterway.

Rubio said the language had been simplified in an effort to broaden support.

In a statement issued today, Wednesday, Iran’s mission to the UN urged countries to reject the initiative.

"Iran calls on Member States to act on the basis of logic, fairness and principle, not pressure, reject the draft, and refrain from supporting or co-sponsoring it," the mission said.

Tehran said Strait tensions stem from the Feb. 28 US-"Israeli" attacks on Iran, adding it responded by targeting US presence and tightening control over Hormuz through shipping restrictions and other measures.

"A permanent end of war, the lifting of naval blockade and the restoration of normal passage is the only viable solution to the issue with the strait," the statement read.

The Iranian mission further accused Washington of advancing a "politically motivated" resolution under the pretext of "freedom of navigation," saying it seeks to "advance its political agenda and legitimize unlawful actions" rather than de-escalate the situation.

The US-backed draft seeks international support for its maritime strategy in the Gulf, including restrictions on Iranian activity in the Strait of Hormuz, but a similar proposal failed in April after a Russia and China veto.

The standoff highlights rising tensions in the Strait, where US naval moves and Iranian countermeasures continue, while indirect talks persist alongside Iran’s proposal for ending the war and easing sanctions.