Cuba Slams Trump Move Expanding US Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

The Committee on International Relations of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power has condemned a recent executive order issued by US President Donald Trump, arguing that it intensifies the economic war imposed on the island and increases collective hardship for the Cuban population.

In an official statement, the committee said the measures violate Cuba’s sovereignty and strengthen the blockade through sanctions pressure on foreign actors, while warning that recent US rhetoric—including references to possible military options—has further escalated tensions.

Cuban lawmakers denounced the economic escalation and reaffirmed commitment to the country’s constitutionally endorsed political and social path, citing broad public support reflected in initiatives and large-scale May Day participation.

They also urged parliaments and international organizations to oppose economic and military pressure on Cuba, while reiterating Havana’s dedication to peace, development, and sovereignty.

Trump expanded US sanctions on Cuba via an executive order aimed at increasing pressure on Havana, while the Cuban government condemned the move as part of a broader campaign of economic coercion and destabilization.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel vowed Cuba would not yield to external pressure, insisting no aggressor would force surrender, while reaffirming support for Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, and the Bolivarian movement, as well as calls for the release of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

His remarks came amid worsening energy shortages tied to tightened US sanctions and fuel restrictions, which have disrupted imports and triggered widespread blackouts affecting essential services across the island.

Beyond energy shortages, sanctions have deepened Cuba’s economic and humanitarian crisis by restricting financial access, trade, and foreign investment, driving up import costs and worsening shortages of food and basic goods.

The healthcare system has also been strained by limits on imports containing US components, leading to shortages of medicines and equipment, while power outages have disrupted hospital services.

Amid growing public anger, including protests during International Workers’ Day, Washington has also threatened third countries supplying oil to Cuba with tariffs, further tightening pressure on the island.