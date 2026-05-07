’Israel’ Fears Trump Won’t Greenlight Renewed Strikes On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" officials believe US President Donald Trump is unlikely to restart war against Iran, citing rising political risks and potential disruptions to the global economy, according to a report published Wednesday by Al-Monitor.

The report, citing "Israeli" officials, said the "Israeli" occupation entity increasingly believes Washington is prioritizing diplomatic efforts over renewed military escalation with Tehran, amid concerns over the economic fallout caused by instability in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, the "Israeli" military is continuing preparations for various scenarios as "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds nightly consultations regarding potential next steps.

The report also pointed to an apparent decline in direct communication between Netanyahu and Trump, with "Israeli" officials reportedly concerned that the US president could hold Netanyahu responsible for the prolonged confrontation with Iran.

The latest assessments come as Washington continues to pursue negotiations with Tehran following weeks of regional escalation and fragile ceasefire arrangements.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stated that Iran still considers further US aggression possible, although he argued that Tehran’s adversaries are now relying more heavily on economic pressure and sanctions.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that continued pressure or military action would be met with a strong response, while maintaining that current diplomatic contacts remain focused on ending hostilities.

Earlier this week, Trump unveiled “Project Freedom”, an initiative he described as aimed at assisting vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. However, on Tuesday, the US president announced a pause in the operation to assess whether a peace agreement with Iran remains achievable.