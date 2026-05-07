’Israeli’ Forces Launch Southern Syria Incursion

By Staff, Agencies

The governor of Syria’s Daraa province said a patrol of eight "Israeli" military vehicles entered the Wadi al-Raqad area in western countryside in a sudden field operation.

According to available information, the military vehicles reached the vicinity of the Wadi al-Raqad bridge, where they stopped and deployed in the area for a period of time, without clear details emerging regarding the nature of the mission or the reasons behind the incursion.

The governor added that the actions carried out by the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] inside the area remain unclear, while a state of anticipation prevailed in the surrounding region amid the absence of any official comment on the incident.

The Syrian Observatory also reported on that IOF had carried out another incursion into Syrian territory a day earlier, with a military unit consisting of six vehicles and a white minibus entering the town of al-Rafid in the Quneitra countryside.

These movements came amid continued "Israeli" attacks on Syrian territory and airspace, particularly in southern Syria, including ground incursions, the establishment of temporary checkpoints, road closures, and raids and arrests targeting Syrian civilians.

Earlier, Human Rights Watch revealed that the "Israeli" occupation entity had approved a plan worth up to $334 million aimed at expanding settlements in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The organization also stated that IOF had crossed the 1974 disengagement line and begun forcibly displacing residents from Syrian villages in the area.

Eight "Israeli" incursions were reported in 72 hours across southern Syria’s Daraa and Quneitra, including armored patrols in Maariya and Yarmouk Basin and earthworks with observation points in Tal al-Ahmar, amid claims of intensified ground activity.