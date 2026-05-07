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Purported Epstein Suicide Note Released in Court Filing

Purported Epstein Suicide Note Released in Court Filing
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By Staff, Agencies

A United States federal judge on Wednesday released a document described as a purported suicide note allegedly written by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The document, which remains unsigned, undated, and unverified, was filed as part of court proceedings involving one of Epstein’s former cellmates, who claimed to have discovered the note, CNN reported.

According to the reported contents of the note, it reads in part, “They investigated me for months – found NOTHING!!!”

“It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye,” the document also stated.

Another line read, “NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!”

Epstein died in custody in 2019 at a detention facility in New York City while awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking and conspiracy involving minors.

US authorities ruled his death a suicide at the time, though the case continued to draw widespread public scrutiny and speculation due to his ties to influential political, financial, and social figures.

In 2008, Epstein pleaded guilty in the US state of Florida to charges of soliciting and procuring minors for prostitution, resulting in a conviction that later became central to renewed investigations against him years later.

pedophile new york city UnitedStates JeffreyEpstein

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