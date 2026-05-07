’Israel’ Martyrs Son of Hamas Leader Khalil Al-Hayya

By Staff, Agencies

Azzam al-Hayya, son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, was killed after succumbing to wounds sustained in an "Israeli" strike on Gaza City, reports said Thursday.

Hamza al-Sharbasi was martyred reportedly and Azzam al-Hayya wounded in an "Israeli" strike near the Jabalia bus stop in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood, while Islamic Jihad condemned the attack as part of "Israel’s" escalating assault on Gaza.

In a statement, the movement noted that "the occupation army is carrying out ongoing assaults aimed at assassinating Resistance forces and their leaders, particularly within Islamic Jihad and Hamas.”

It further highlighted that the latest in these assassinations was “the treacherous airstrike that targeted Hamza al-Sharbasi, a leader in the al-Qassam Brigades, yesterday."

"The attack also injured several others, including the martyr Azzam, the son of Khalil al-Hayya, the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, who succumbed to his wounds this morning," the movement added.

The PIJ accused "Israel" of using the strikes to impose its terms on Gaza, evade agreed-upon ceasefire commitments, block reconstruction efforts, and continue committing massacres, including by disrupting the Rafah crossing.

"Israeli" strikes reportedly wounded several Palestinians in Gaza City’s al-Zaytoun neighborhood and killed police colonel Naseem al-Kalzzani in al-Mawasi, Khan Younis, amid continued attacks despite a ceasefire reached in October 2025.

Hamas called the escalation a violation of the agreement and urged guarantor states and the US to intervene.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 837 people have been martyred and 2,381 wounded since the ceasefire began, while the overall toll since October 2023 has reached 72,619 dead and 172,484 injured.