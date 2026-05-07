Pakistan Expects US-Iran Deal ’Soon’, Remains Hopeful

By Staff, Agencies

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said it remains strongly optimistic that the United States and Iran are moving toward an agreement to end the war “sooner rather than later,” signaling confidence in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi told reporters that Pakistan believes a peaceful resolution is within reach.

“Regarding the Iranian-American dispute, you asked us when we expect an agreement to be reached. We remain optimistic, and I believe the simple answer is that we expect an agreement sooner rather than later,” Andrabi said.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan hopes both parties will achieve a peaceful and lasting solution, bringing stability not only to the region but to the wider world.

Andrabi also confirmed that Pakistan stands ready to host another round of talks between Tehran and Washington, reiterating the country’s role as an "honest facilitator and mediator."

“As an honest facilitator and mediator, it is incumbent upon us to hold information and will guard all information. We will welcome any settlement wherever that takes place. If it takes place in Islamabad, it would be an honor and privilege,” he said.

Sources cited by analyst Anas Mallick say the US and Iran are close to a comprehensive ceasefire deal mediated by Pakistan, with talks possibly concluding within 30 days. Iran is also expected to soon respond to a US proposal via Islamabad.

In separate remarks during the same briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi reaffirmed Pakistan’s optimism, saying the government remains hopeful the US and Iran will reach an early settlement.

He said diplomatic updates routed through Islamabad are passed on promptly and reiterated hope for a quick settlement, noting there is no clear “measurement system” for tracking progress but optimism remains.