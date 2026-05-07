Iran Denies Role in South Korea Tanker Attack in Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian embassy in Seoul has denied any involvement by Iran in reports of an attack on a South Korean oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting the allegations as unfounded, according to ISNA.

The embassy issued a statement firmly denying any claims that the Iranian armed forces were involved in the incident that damaged a South Korean-linked vessel in the strait.

An explosion and fire were reported on the cargo ship HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz, but South Korea later said there is no clear evidence of an attack and no crew were injured. US President Donald Trump initially blamed Iran and urged Seoul to support a blockade, though the incident remains unconfirmed

This came as Iran continues to assert its control over the Strait of Hormuz, most recently expanding its regulatory framework through the safe passage it designated.

Iran launched a new website under a “Persian Gulf Strait Authority” framework to regulate maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and introduce a system of passage fees, according to reports. The site, currently minimal, is part of broader new regulations including emailed transit rules for vessels.

The move drew a response from US President Donald Trump, who said he was temporarily pausing “Project Freedom” to assess prospects for a possible agreement with Iran, while maintaining pressure over the waterway.