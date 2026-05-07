’Israel’ Strikes South Lebanon, Targets Medics

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched airstrikes and artillery fire across southern Lebanon, hitting towns, vehicles, and areas near a hospital, according to local reports.

An "Israeli" drone strike targeted the area surrounding the Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in the town of Toul, in the Nabatieh district.

When ambulance crews rushed to the hospital perimeter immediately after the first strike, IOF targeted them, resulting in injuries to several paramedics from the ambulance service of the al-Risala Scouts Association.

Meanwhile, in the southern city of Bint Jbeil, the IOF carried out a mass detonation in Bint Jbeil, demolishing entire neighborhoods, according to reports.

Separately, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that one citizen was claimed in an "Israeli" airstrike on a vehicle near the town of Maifadoun.

In further attacks, an "Israeli" drone struck a motorcycle at the intersection leading to the town of Baraachit in the Nabatieh district. Another vehicle was targeted in the town of Hanaway, in the Tyre district.

A drone strike targeted a motorcycle near the intersection of the town of Brayqaa.

The IOF also launched airstrikes on the towns of Jmaijmeh, Deir Kifa, Harouf, the city of Nabatieh, and the al-Maslakh neighborhood in the Nabatieh area.

Artillery shelling was simultaneously reported against the towns of Baraachit, Habouch, Deir al-Zahrani, and Kfour.

Earlier in the day, two people were claimed in an "Israeli" airstrike on a vehicle near Habouch, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported three martyred and seven injured in a strike on Ansariya. Separate strikes also hit Debbin in the Marj’youn district.

Yesterday, Wednesday, an "Israeli" airstrike on the town of Zellaya in western Bekaa martyred four people, including two women and an elderly man, and wounded five others, according to the Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health. Among the wounded are a child and three women.

The town was struck twice, with the initial bombardment reported as a “massacre,” followed by renewed strikes that further increased casualties.

In a parallel development, an "Israeli" drone targeted paramedics affiliated with the Islamic Health Authority in the town of Deir Kifa, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency, wounding three medics.

“Medical teams are being hit as they attempt to reach the wounded,” a local source stated, emphasizing that “This is a deliberate escalation against rescue workers.”

"Israeli" warplanes also carried out strikes on several other towns in southern Lebanon, including Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Zawtar al-Gharbiya, and Yuhmor al-Shaqif. Additional attacks targeted the vicinity of a public school in Mayfadoun and the al-Rihan heights.