By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, May 6, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Salaa Height in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the square of the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the town of Bayada, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command post in the village of Qantara, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., an “Israeli” Humvee in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army military vehicle in the Dawawir area of the village of Houla, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army armored personnel carrier in the village of Qaouzah, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m., an “Israeli” army Humvee in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles near the swimming pool area in the city of Naqoura, with a squadron of offensive drones, scoring a confirmed hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., the newly installed technical equipment in the town of Bayada, with bombs dropped by a drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rchaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer in the village of Houla, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m., an “Israeli” army bulldozer at the Khiyam detention center, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:10 p.m., an “Israeli” army Nemmera armored vehicle at Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone. The vehicle was seen burning afterward. A helicopter later moved in to evacuate the casualties, after which the fighters targeted the evacuation force with artillery shells, and “Israeli” troops were seen fleeing the area. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:15 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Aita Al-Shaab, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 p.m., “Israeli” army military vehicles as they were moving from east of the town of Bayada toward the village of Shamaa, with two offensive drones.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}