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Iranian Forces Repel US Naval Activity Near Strait of Hormuz After Gulf of Oman Tanker Incident

Iranian Forces Repel US Naval Activity Near Strait of Hormuz After Gulf of Oman Tanker Incident
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By Staff, Agencies

Iranian naval and missile forces have carried out what Tehran describes as a swift and decisive response to another act of US aggression in the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz, following an attack on an Iranian oil tanker.

A senior Iranian military official told state media IRIB that after the unprovoked strike by US military aircraft on the tanker, US-aligned forces operating in the Strait of Hormuz came under intense Iranian missile fire. The official said the attacking units sustained direct hits and were forced to flee the area in disarray.

“The attacking enemy units in the Strait of Hormuz came under Iranian missile fire and were forced to flee after suffering damage,” the official stated, adding that Iran’s armed forces remain fully prepared to counter any threat to its territorial waters and vital shipping lanes.

 

Iran strait of hormuz UnitedStates GulfOfOman

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Last Update: 08-05-2026 Hour: 01:35 Beirut Timing

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