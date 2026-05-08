US Launches New Aggression on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The US military has carried out a new wave of strikes on Iranian targets near the Strait of Hormuz, including Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas, as well as vessels in the Gulf of Oman, according to US and Iranian sources.

A senior US official speaking to Fox News confirmed that American forces struck facilities at Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas. However, Washington claimed the operation did not constitute a formal resumption of hostilities or an end to the April 7 ceasefire agreement.

Iranian officials and state media, meanwhile, strongly condemned the strikes, saying they triggered air defense systems in western Tehran as they “countered hostile targets.” Iranian military authorities accused the United States of directly violating the ceasefire by targeting civilian-linked maritime assets, including an Iranian oil tanker traveling from coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the strait near Fujairah in the UAE.

The Central Headquarters of Hazrat Khatam Al-Anbiya said that US forces coordinated with unspecified regional partners in carrying out airstrikes on civilian coastal areas, including Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Separately, Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported, citing a senior US official, that the strikes on Qeshm port and Bandar Abbas were confirmed by Washington, which again insisted the actions did not amount to a restart of the war or the collapse of the ceasefire.

Griffin also noted reports from a senior US official indicating that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait had briefly withdrawn permission for US forces to use their bases and airspace during the now-paused “Project Freedom” operation, before later reversing that decision.

Iranian sources have framed the developments as a clear escalation driven by US military action, asserting that Washington—not Tehran—undermined the ceasefire through renewed strikes in the region.