Is US Hegemony In The Middle East Beginning To Fade?

By Al-Ahed News

Images of American side’s inability have begun to emerge as a result of the war it waged against the Islamic Republic, and its lack of a clear plan or strategic vision, according to what more than one US official and figure has acknowledged. This inability is now being translated into confusion and setbacks in the American presence in the Middle East, particularly regarding the readiness and equipment of US forces.

This is confirmed by private diplomatic and military sources who spoke to the Al-Ahed News website, indicating that US aircraft carriers and warships are suffering from difficult conditions, with soldiers reportedly enduring living conditions that have reached the point of economizing on both the quantity and quality of their daily food.

The sources also confirmed to Al-Ahed News that senior officers, who were once treated with exceptional care and attention, are now complaining about deteriorating conditions; something that has begun to create significant confusion within the US Navy.

This state of disarray also extends to the strategic weapons stockpile, which, according to the same sources, will not be replenished for another six years.

The sources further state that there is significant confusion within the Pentagon, while US President Donald Trump does not read most reports, and when he does, he does not always act upon them. This, they say, is generating widespread dissatisfaction within the US military establishment.

Perhaps the most serious information leaked by these diplomatic and military sources close to Al-Ahed News is the serious consideration being given to evacuating some US bases in the region

In this context, a US general is quoted, according to the same sources, as saying that “it is difficult to achieve dominance even if we kill a large number of Iranians, because even factions that previously opposed the system will defend the state,” recalling that “the United States has already experienced this in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia; so what would it be like with Iran,” implying that American political calculations on this matter are fundamentally flawed.

The sources conclude that diplomats in the region are complaining about the decline of American influence that once prevailed, emphasizing that Europeans are speaking about the high cost of any intervention and warning of losing ventures in the event of entering a war.