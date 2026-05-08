Iran Forces US Destroyers To Retreat After Tanker Strike

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian state television, citing a well-informed military source, reported that Iranian forces launched missile strikes on hostile vessels near the Strait of Hormuz in response to a US attack on an Iranian oil tanker.

According to the source, the attack forced the hostile forces to flee in retreat.

Concurrently, three American destroyers reportedly came under attack by missiles and drones launched by the Iranian navy near the Strait of Hormuz, and are now heading toward the Sea of Oman.

Meanwhile, Fox News, citing a senior US military official, reported that the US carried out attacks on Iran's Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas. Iranian media, including IRIB and Tasnim, had announced several aerial attacks against the Qeshm pier, citing local sources.

Tasnim also stated earlier that multiple explosions heard in Bandar Abbas were caused by Iranian air defenses intercepting two small drones.

Meanwhile, Nour News disclosed that no explosion or impact had been recorded in Sirik, in Iran’s Hormozgan Province, and that the city remained secure. The outlet added that the sounds of explosions in the area were linked to warning measures carried out by the naval forces of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards [IRG] against vessels accused of unauthorized passage.

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with military aggression if a deal is not achieved, echoing stances that previously obstructed talks.

Trump declared that "the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end," provided that Tehran agrees to what has been agreed to, though he conceded that this was "perhaps a big assumption."

"If they don't agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before," the US president wrote on Truth Social.

Iran has warned against any miscalculation, vowing to respond decisively against any aggression or violation. Regarding a potential agreement, Tehran said it would not abandon its non-negotiables, including sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and its right to uranium enrichment.

Iran maintains that maritime traffic through the Strait will fully normalize once the war ends permanently and the sanctions and blockade imposed by the United States are lifted.

“The path to stability lies in the United States adhering to international law, not in misusing the Security Council in ways that further complicate the situation,” FM Abbas Araghchi wrote.