Iran Threatens Consequences for Further US Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran announced that the United States had violated a ceasefire agreement by targeting an Iranian oil tanker and civilian areas near the Strait of Hormuz, warning that Tehran would respond “forcefully” to any further attacks.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said US forces attacked an Iranian oil tanker moving from Iranian coastal waters near the city of Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesperson added that another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of al-Fujairah was also targeted.

According to the Iranian military spokesperson, simultaneous US air attacks struck civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, “in cooperation with regional states.”

The spokesperson further stated that its armed forces responded immediately by attacking US military naval vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of the port city of Chabahar.

The spokesperson said Iranian forces inflicted “heavy losses” on the US naval units involved in the attacks.

Iran also warned that the United States and countries supporting it should understand that Tehran “will respond strongly and without the slightest hesitation with a crushing response to any aggression.”

Iranian State TV, citing an informed military source, reported that Iranian retaliation forced the hostile forces to flee in retreat.

Concurrently, Tasnim News Agency reported that three American destroyers came under attack by missiles and drones launched by the Iranian navy near the Strait of Hormuz. They are now reportedly heading toward the Sea of Oman.

"Israeli" Channel 12 political analyst Amit Segal reported that three US destroyers came under Iranian attack in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media also reported that an area near the Taheri dock in Sirik was targeted in an attack.

According to sources cited by Tasnim News Agency, multiple sounds heard before 11:30 pm [local time] were linked to Iranian naval forces confronting US military vessels in the region. The sources added that reports had emerged of an explosion near the Taheri dock area in Sirik.

Iranian state television later reported that no civilian deaths had been recorded following the attacks on coastal and port areas in Hormozgan Province.

The command Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy [IRG-N] stated that, following a US ceasefire violation and an attack on an Iranian oil tanker near Jask, Iranian naval forces launched a “large-scale and precise joint operation” against US destroyers approaching the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement said the operation involved ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles, and explosive-laden drones targeting US naval vessels.

According to the IRG Navy, intelligence assessments indicated that US forces suffered heavy losses, while three US naval vessels withdrew rapidly from the Strait of Hormuz area.

In response, United States Central Command said US forces intercepted what it described as “unprovoked Iranian attacks” while US Navy destroyers were transiting the Strait of Hormuz toward the Gulf of Oman on May 7.

US Central Command [CENTCOM] said American forces intercepted “unprovoked Iranian attacks” on US Navy destroyers transiting the Strait of Hormuz on May 7, claiming Iran used missiles, drones, and small boats.

It added that US forces suffered no damage or casualties, neutralized the threats, and struck several Iranian military sites allegedly involved in the attacks.

CENTCOM also stated the US does not seek escalation but is prepared to defend its forces in the region.