Trump: Ceasefire with Iran Still in Force After Naval Standoff

By Staff, Agencies

United States President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains in effect despite renewed clashes in the Strait of Hormuz and fresh US-Iran military exchanges.

“The ceasefire is going. It’s in effect,” Trump told ABC News on Thursday, describing the recent confrontation as “just a love tap.”

His remarks came after Iran and the United States reported attacks involving naval vessels and military positions near the strategic waterway.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that three US Navy destroyers had successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz while coming under Iranian fire.

“Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire,” Trump wrote.

He added that no damage was sustained by the US vessels, while the Iranian attacking forces were “completely destroyed”, along with multiple small boats.

Trump further claimed the boats were being used to compensate for what he described as Iran’s “fully decapitated Navy”.

The comments followed Iranian statements announcing attacks on US naval vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz after what Tehran described as US strikes on Iranian oil tankers and coastal areas.

Trump also warned that the US would launch additional attacks against Iran if Tehran failed to quickly finalize an agreement with Washington.

The latest escalation follows months of tensions between the two countries.

Iranian state media said retaliation forced hostile forces to retreat after missile and drone strikes on three US destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of nearby explosions in Sirik and no civilian casualties in Hormozgan.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Navy [IRG-N] said it carried out a “large-scale and precise” joint operation using missiles and drones against US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire violation and attack on an Iranian tanker near Jask, saying US vessels suffered heavy losses and three withdrew from the area.