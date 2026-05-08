US, Bahrain Push Revised UN Resolution On Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

The United States and Bahrain, backed by several Gulf Arab states, are pressing for a revised UN Security Council draft resolution aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the information obtained, the amended draft shifts focus toward maritime mining issues and shipping fees while softening earlier language that had allowed for direct military force.

The revised proposal reportedly removes references to Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which authorizes the use of force or sanctions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed resolution calls on Iran to “immediately cease” laying naval mines, disclose the locations of existing mines, halt attacks on commercial shipping, and stop attempts to impose shipping fees.

The draft also supports the creation of a humanitarian corridor. US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz reportedly argued that disruptions in the waterway had hindered aid deliveries to crises in Sudan, the Congo, and Gaza.

Rather than authorizing military action, the revised text strongly encourages states to coordinate “defensive” maritime protection efforts and safeguard navigation through the strategic waterway.

It also promotes voluntary multinational naval escorts for commercial vessels instead of establishing a formal UN force.

The latest effort follows the rejection of an earlier draft resolution in April, when Russia and China argued the text amounted to a “blank check” for escalation despite receiving support from 11 Security Council members.

Washington is now seeking a vote within days while attempting to build backing for what officials describe as a narrower and less aggressive proposal.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar are reportedly among the main supporters of the revised resolution.

Meanwhile, Russia’s permanent mission to the UN urged Security Council members to reject the new US-Bahrain proposal, describing it as a “unilateral and confrontational” measure that could further escalate tensions in the region.

For its part, Russia reiterated support for a joint alternative draft with China and criticized previous US-backed proposals as containing “unbalanced and confrontational elements” that could legitimize force against Iran, with no date yet set for a Security Council vote.

Iran’s UN mission denied the allegations, saying the Strait of Hormuz’s stability requires an end to war and the lifting of maritime blockades, amid claims of mine-laying in the waterway.

The proposed UN resolution backed by Gulf states and the US focuses on “freedom of navigation” in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran, however, says it is meant to legitimize US military actions and blockade policies.

Tehran has condemned the US naval presence as an “act of war” and warned against invoking UN Chapter VII, arguing it could pave the way for sanctions or military measures against Iran under the guise of maritime security.