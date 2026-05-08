Trump’s Global 10% Tariff Blocked by US Trade Court

By Staff, Agencies

A United States federal trade court ruled on Thursday against President Donald Trump’s 10% global tariff, dealing another blow to his trade policy after earlier duties were struck down by the Supreme Court.

The 2-1 decision by the US Court of International Trade temporarily blocks the tariffs from being applied to two companies and the state of Washington, although the ruling could pave the way for broader legal challenges.

The court found that the tariff, imposed under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, was not justified under the law cited by the administration.

A US trade court ruled against Trump’s temporary 10% global tariff, ordered compliance within five days, and directed refunds for affected importers.

The tariff, introduced after earlier duties were struck down by the Supreme Court, was justified by the administration as a response to trade imbalances and is set to expire in July unless extended.

The ruling is expected to be appealed, with critics arguing it was based on a misapplied legal framework.

The ruling does not affect Trump’s sector-specific tariffs on steel, aluminum, and automobiles, which remain in place, but adds to growing challenges for his trade policy as businesses seek refunds following earlier court setbacks.

US Customs and Border Protection estimates that over 330,000 importers could be eligible for refunds, with the invalidated tariffs having generated about $166 billion in duties and deposits.