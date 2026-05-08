Trump Explodes at ABC Female Reporter After She Asks An Uncomfortable Question

By Staff, Agencies

During a visit to the Lincoln Memorial to inspect work on the Reflecting Pool, President Donald Trump became visibly angry after being questioned by ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott about his focus on domestic projects while tensions involving Iran and rising gas prices were in the background.

Scott asked, “Mr. President, you are here against the backdrop of the war in a Iran. Why focus on all these projects right now with gas prices soaring?”

Trump responded at length, defending the renovations and insisting the site had been neglected for years. He said, “You know why? Because I wanna keep our country beautiful and safe. Beautiful also. This place was a disgusting place. It was, Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, and we had a terrible, disgusting.. you probably don’t see dirt. But I do. And you walked down this pond. If you would’ve walked down, they’ll tell you better than anybody. They had to take 11 or 12 truckloads of garbage out of that lake, out of that water. And it sat there for years like that. And that’s not what our country’s about. Our country’s about beauty, cleanliness, safety, great people. Not a filthy capital.”

When Scott attempted to follow up with another question, Trump cut her off, saying, “Such a stupid question that you asked. We’re fixing up the reflecting pond to the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument. And you say, ‘Why are you fixing anything up?’ Because you can understand dirt, maybe better than I can. But I don’t allow it.”

He then turned to those nearby and continued his criticism of the journalist, stating, “This is one of the worst reporters. She’s with ABC fake news and she’s a horror show. She’s saying, ‘Why would you bother fixing this up? Why would I bother taking 11 or 12 truckloads of filth out of the water in front of the Lincoln monument?’ That’s what made our country great. Beauty made our country. People made our country great. A question like that is a disgrace to our country.”

The exchange comes amid a pattern of confrontations between Trump and journalists, including repeated clashes with female reporters.

Following the incident, the White House amplified the moment on X [formerly Twitter], posting commentary celebrating Trump’s response and criticizing the reporter’s question.