Lula Warns: War on Iran Would Be Worse Than Trump Thinks

By Staff, Agencies

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that a war on Iran could inflict “more damage” than US President Donald Trump expects, following their bilateral meeting in Washington on Thursday.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks, Lula said he remained unconvinced that Trump fully understood the potential consequences of the confrontation.

“I think the invasion of Iran will cause more damage than he thinks,” Lula said, adding that Trump “thinks the war in Iran is over.”

The Brazilian president noted that the discussions between the two sides covered a range of issues, including security and trade, but acknowledged that the meeting was unlikely to alter Trump’s approach toward the war on Iran.

“Trump won’t change his ways because of [a] three-hour meeting with me,” Lula said.

Lula also revealed that he offered to help mediate diplomatic talks aimed at resolving the war, reiterating Brazil’s support for negotiated solutions over military escalation.

The Brazilian leader said he handed Trump a copy of the 2010 nuclear agreement brokered by Brazil and Turkey with Iran, arguing that the arrangement was “much better” than subsequent efforts pursued by Washington.

The 2010 deal, known as the Tehran Declaration, was negotiated by Brazil and Turkey in an attempt to resolve tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program before later diplomatic initiatives led by the United States and European powers.

Trump later commented on the meeting in a post on social media, saying talks with Lula “went very well” and indicating that both sides planned to continue discussions in the coming months.