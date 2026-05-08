Khatam Al-Anbiya Spox: Iranian Forces Strike US Vessels After Tanker Attack

By Staff, Agencies

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced on Thursday that Iranian forces carried out an immediate and decisive response to US military actions in the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran’s southern coastline.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari said the US military violated a ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker traveling from waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz. He described the US forces as “aggressive, terrorist and outlaw,” and said the strike triggered Iran’s swift response.

He also stated that in a separate and simultaneous incident, another Iranian vessel was attacked while entering the Strait of Hormuz near waters off the UAE’s Fujairah port.

According to his statement, US forces—working in coordination with certain regional partners—expanded their aggression by carrying out airstrikes on civilian areas along coastal provinces, including Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island.

Iran’s armed forces responded immediately with a counteroperation targeting US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of Bandar Chabahar, inflicting what he described as significant damage on American warships.

Zolfaghari warned that the United States and its allies will face powerful and decisive responses to any further violations or acts of aggression.

Earlier Iranian military reports said naval and missile forces had already forced US units into retreat after striking them in the Strait of Hormuz, following the attack on an Iranian tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The developments come after reports that the US “Project Freedom” operation, launched to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz, was suspended within 48 hours, which Iranian sources described as a forced withdrawal under pressure.