Iran Army: Iran Rains 8 Cruise Missiles, 24 Drones on US Destroyers

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s naval forces said they struck a group of US warships after three “violating” destroyers attempted to move from the Strait of Hormuz toward the Gulf of Oman, according to a Friday statement cited by Tasnim News Agency.

The Iranian military said the operation was a coordinated attack involving eight cruise missiles and 24 one-way attack drones.

According to the Iranian military, one cruise missile and three one-way attack drones successfully struck the US destroyers, causing fires on board.

The statement added that the missiles and drones made impact despite extensive attempts by the US Navy to repel the attack.

The operation has been codenamed “Martyr Mayouan” in honor of Captain Amir Bahador Mayouan, the commander of the Iranian destroyer Jamaran.

Earlier on May 8, Iran’s Fars News Agency, citing security sources, reported that sporadic clashes broke out between Iranian armed forces and US naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Fars further reported that the previous night, Iranian armed forces had thwarted an attempted attack by US forces on an Iranian oil tanker in the same area.

In a separate account, an informed military source told the Tasnim News Agency that the Iranian Naval Forces responded after the United States launched an aggression targeting Iranian oil tankers. The source noted that the clashes have since died down and the situation is currently calm.

However, the same source issued a warning to the United States, stating, "If the US plans to enter the Gulf again or cause disruption to Iranian maritime assets, they will face another decisive response."

The source emphasized that the possibility of renewed clashes remains.

Earlier on May 8, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the US military violated a ceasefire by targeting Iranian vessels near Jask and the Strait of Hormuz, including near the UAE port of Fujairah, warning Washington of a “devastating” response to any further aggression.