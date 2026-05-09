Lavrov Seeks UAE Backing for US-Iran Peace Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his Emirati counterpart that ongoing US-Iran negotiations must be backed to prevent renewed conflict in West Asia, according to a statement issued by Moscow on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov told UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan that efforts should remain focused on backing the current diplomatic track between Tehran and Washington.

“The Russian side emphasized the need to focus on supporting the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the USA,” the ministry statement said following the conversation.

Moscow also warned against any steps that could reignite regional confrontation, saying Russia did not want “to jeopardize the prospects for stabilization by resuming hostilities.”

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates after Tehran said Abu Dhabi cooperated with hostile actors and facilitated US military actions in the region.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry sharply condemned the UAE for engaging in “subversive actions” and coordinating with the United States against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran criticized Abu Dhabi for hosting foreign military bases and equipment allegedly used by parties hostile to Iran, describing the move as a threat to regional stability and a violation of the principles of good neighborliness.

Iran also linked its accusations to increased US military deployments in the region, including naval movements it said were conducted under a “deceptive humanitarian pretext.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further rejected allegations made by Emirati authorities accusing Tehran of launching missiles and drones toward the UAE in recent days.

Iranian officials insisted that all recent military actions were purely defensive and aimed at countering what they described as US aggression.

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, denied that Iran had conducted any strikes against the UAE, stressing that Tehran had exercised “maximum restraint” to preserve regional stability.

At the same time, Tehran warned Abu Dhabi against continuing cooperation with “hostile partners”, stating that Iran “will not hesitate to take any necessary and appropriate measures to defend its interests and national security.”