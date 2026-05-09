Envoy tells UN: Iran Reserves Right to Self-Defense Against US Naval Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s “inherent right” to self-defense and to take all necessary protective measures in response to what Tehran described as hostile US actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

In a letter addressed Friday to the UN Secretary General and the president of the Security Council, Iravani condemned recent American military operations targeting two Iranian oil tankers near the port of Jask and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as strikes against several Iranian coastal areas overlooking the strategic waterway.

“These aggressive and provocative acts, which the president of the United States has openly acknowledged, constitute a clear violation of the April 8, 2026 ceasefire and a blatant breach of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations,” the envoy stated.

The ceasefire had been announced by US President Donald Trump after 40 days of what Iranian officials described as unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic. Tehran maintains that Washington later violated the agreement by continuing an illegal blockade targeting Iranian vessels and ports.

Iravani warned that continued US aggression could have “catastrophic” consequences extending beyond the region, threatening international peace and security, and stressed that Washington would bear full responsibility for any escalation.

The Iranian envoy also strongly condemned the US naval blockade, accusing American forces of repeatedly attacking Iranian commercial ships, unlawfully seizing vessels, and detaining those onboard.

“Such unlawful acts amount to piracy and violate international law and the UN Charter,” he said, arguing that the actions contradict Washington’s claims of supporting freedom of navigation.

“Rather than safeguarding maritime security, these actions undermine it and violate the fundamental principles of international law,” Iravani added.

He further stated that the US approach demonstrates a preference for coercion over diplomacy and dialogue at a time when restraint is urgently needed.

Concluding the letter, Iran called on the United Nations to explicitly condemn the US actions and press Washington to fulfill its obligations under international law and halt further provocative measures.