Trump “Bored” With Iran War, Eyes Quick Exit

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump is reportedly growing frustrated with the prolonged Iran war and is seeking a quick exit as tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations remain deadlocked, according to a report by The Atlantic.

The report said Trump has repeatedly declared victory in the conflict and extended ceasefire deadlines instead of resuming large-scale hostilities, despite continuous threats of escalation.

According to the magazine, the US administration this week abandoned plans to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz due to fears the operation could trigger broader confrontations.

Citing aides and outside advisers, The Atlantic reported that Trump is “tired of the war”, which has lasted far longer and proven more difficult than he initially anticipated.

The report added that the president is concerned about rising fuel prices, declining poll numbers, and the potential political cost to Republicans ahead of midterm elections.

According to the report, Washington is still awaiting a response from Tehran regarding a proposed one-page memorandum intended to extend the ceasefire rather than formally end the conflict.

The Atlantic said Trump believes he can present nearly any agreement as a political victory, but Iran has so far resisted returning to formal negotiations under US terms.

The report added that Iranian officials continue to resist US pressure despite the economic impact of the ongoing naval blockade.

The magazine also said US intelligence assessments presented to policymakers this week concluded that Iran could withstand the blockade for at least three or four more months, despite mounting economic pressure.

While publicly portraying the war as under control, Trump has privately expressed reluctance to deepen military involvement, according to aides cited by The Atlantic.

The report said concerns inside the administration include the depletion of US munitions stockpiles, the risk of further casualties, and fears among Gulf allies such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that renewed American attacks could expose them to Iranian retaliation.

The Atlantic reported that Trump also wants to avoid further escalation ahead of his upcoming summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, as China has voiced concern over the conflict and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the report, the United States has exhausted many of its significant military targets in Iran, leaving the administration with increasingly risky escalation options, including strikes on civilian infrastructure or limited ground attacks.

The report also detailed the collapse of “Project Freedom”, a failed US naval operation aimed at re-imposing US naval presence in the Gulf, via a so-called humanitarian mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

Although several vessels reportedly crossed the strait during the first day of the operation, The Atlantic said the initiative was quickly halted after Iranian forces opened fire on cargo ships and clashes erupted between Iranian and US naval forces.

The report further stated that several Gulf allies moved to restrict US access to regional military bases and airspace out of concern over possible Iranian retaliation.

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump has continued to insist publicly that the ceasefire remains in effect, reportedly describing recent exchanges as “a love tap”.