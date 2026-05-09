Leader’s Advisor: Hormuz Is Equivalent to an “Atomic Bomb”

By Staff, Agencies

A senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has stressed that Iran will never surrender control over the Strait of Hormuz, describing the strategic waterway as one of the Islamic Republic’s greatest sources of power.

Speaking on Friday, Mohammad Mokhber said, “The Strait of Hormuz is a capability equivalent to an atomic bomb,” emphasizing the immense leverage Iran holds through its influence over one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

“When you hold a position from which you can influence the entire world economy with one decision, it is a very, very great capability,” he stated, adding firmly: “We will never lose the Strait of Hormuz.”

His remarks come amid escalating tensions in the region following the unprovoked US-“Israeli” aggression against Iran, after which Tehran moved to shut the strait to hostile powers and their allies.

Iranian authorities tightened controls over the strategic passage last month in response to US President Donald Trump announcing a blockade targeting Iranian vessels and ports.

Tehran says the blockade violates the terms of the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on April 8 and was later extended unilaterally by Washington.

Despite the pressure campaign and naval restrictions, Iranian-linked oil shipments have reportedly continued operating in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mokhber warned that the United Arab Emirates would face further consequences if it continued hostile actions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran has repeatedly accused the UAE and several regional governments—including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan—of allowing their territories to be used as launch platforms for attacks during the US-“Israeli” aggression that lasted from February 28 to April 7.

In response, Iran launched waves of retaliatory strikes targeting sensitive American and “Israeli” assets across the region, including military facilities used to support attacks against Iranian territory.

Earlier this week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry urged the UAE to end its cooperation with powers hostile to Tehran, warning that continued hosting of foreign military bases and equipment threatens regional peace and stability.

The ministry also rejected accusations from Emirati officials that Iran had targeted the UAE itself, stressing that Iranian retaliatory operations were directed solely at hostile military targets inside the country.