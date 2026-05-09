Iran UN Mission Warns: US Strikes in Hormuz Could Spark Catastrophe

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s mission to the United Nations warned that recent US actions in the Strait of Hormuz — including attacks on Iranian vessels and a naval blockade — could spark a major regional catastrophe and wider instability.

In two letters sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council, Tehran condemned the US measures as violations of the ceasefire and a serious threat to international peace and security.

Iranian envoy Amir Saeed Iravani urged the United Nations to formally condemn repeated US attacks on Iranian ships, stressing that the situation requires immediate action from both the UN Secretariat and the Security Council.

Tehran said the US actions constitute a “clear violation of the ceasefire agreement concluded on April 8, 2026,” as well as a breach of the UN Charter, holding Washington fully responsible for the escalation, which it has been publicly acknowledged by US President Donald Trump.

The Iranian mission also pointed to Washington's engagement in “piracy-like acts” through an unlawful naval blockade and the detention of ship crews, arguing that these actions amount to acts of aggression under UN General Assembly resolutions.

Iran warned that the continued escalation undermines maritime security and global trade routes, adding that the situation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could develop into a wider crisis with consequences extending beyond the region.

Tehran further reaffirmed its “inherent right to self-defense” under Article 51 of the UN Charter and called on the Security Council to condemn the US blockade and demand an end to provocations.