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US Hits China-Linked Firms Over Iran Drone Network

US Hits China-Linked Firms Over Iran Drone Network
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By Staff, Agencies

The United States announced sanctions on 10 individuals and companies, including entities in China and Hong Kong, for helping Iran procure materials and components used in the production of Shahed drones.

According to the US Treasury Department, the sanctions target so-called networks allegedly involved in supplying the Iranian armed forces with weapons-related materials and technology linked to drone manufacturing.

In a statement released on Friday, the Treasury Department said the sanctions focus on individuals and firms facilitating the transfer of raw materials and equipment used in Iran’s military drone industry.

Washington claims the targeted entities played a role in supporting the production of Shahed drones, which have become a central component of Iran’s ability to respond to US aggression via aerial capabilities.

The measures come amid broader US efforts to increase pressure on Tehran through economic restrictions and sanctions targeting military procurement channels.

The sanctions were announced days before US President Donald Trump is expected to travel to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On April 25, Washington imposed sanctions on an independent Chinese oil refinery for purchasing billions of dollars' worth of Iranian oil.

In response, China reportedly instructed refineries not to comply with US sanctions, citing a 2021 law designed to shield Chinese entities from foreign legal measures and restrictions.

Iran China Washington us treasury department war on iran XiJinping UnitedStates

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Last Update: 09-05-2026 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

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