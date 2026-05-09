EU Lawmaker Urges Probe into US-’Israeli’ Minab Schoolgirl Massacre

By Staff, Agencies

A European parliamentarian urged an investigation into the US-"Israeli" killing of Minab schoolgirls, suggesting it could well have been a deliberate attack.

The US and "Israeli" enemy launched an unprovoked war on Iran on February 28, killing 168 children and teachers in airstrikes on the Minab School in southern Iran on the first day of the war.

The attack on the school in Minab must be investigated, said Milan Uhrik, a member of the European Parliament.

At a Brussels rally outside the Iranian embassy, the MEP suggested the Minab schoolgirl attack was deliberate, citing the known actions of the "Israeli" occupation.

He cited the Zionist genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as an example of what the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] are doing to civilians.

Uhrik said the attacks targeting Lebanese children, women, and the elderly are other examples of the IOF's brutality.

The "Israelis" are capable of attacking civilians, intimidating people, spreading fear among the population, and thus trying to win the war by any means, Uhrik said, reiterating that the attack on the Minab school could well have been a planned strike that should be investigated.

Uhrik condemned the Minab school airstrikes as a war crime and called on the EU and its member states to avoid complicity, noting he had written to the European Commission about the matter.

The Slovak politician slammed the European Commission and European leaders for applying double standards to such crimes.

He said the Europeans try to avoid probes into these crimes because they are weak, adding that European leaders are not capable of showing resistance against the aggressive policies dictated by Washington and "Tel Aviv".

However, the war on Iran is sparking international condemnation and exposing cracks in the Western alliance, as around 50 activists gathered at a Brussels funeral rally to show solidarity with the Iranian people.