’Israeli’ Attacks Claim 20 Lives in Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

At least 20 people, including a civil defense rescuer, were martyred as "Israeli" occupation airstrikes struck multiple areas in southern Lebanon, despite an existing ceasefire with Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced in a statement that an "Israeli" airstrike claimed lives of four people, including two women, and injured eight others in the town of Toura in the Tyre district on Friday.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency [NNA] reported that rescue operations were still going on in order to recover a girl trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the report, Lebanese Red Cross teams have discovered the bodies of two young men after an "Israeli" assault struck the town of Blat in the Marjayoun district.

NNA added that "Israeli" strikes also hit other districts in southern Lebanon, namely Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, and Sison. The attacks claimed the lives of several people in various towns and villages.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense stated that a civil defense member was claimed after an "Israeli" unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a car as it was traveling along a road connecting Kfarchuba to Kfarhamam in the Hasbaya district.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 50 people were martyred in the past 24 hours in "Israeli" strikes against southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli"enemy military’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, issued evacuation orders aimed at residents of the towns and villages of Nmairiyeh, Tayr Felsay, Hallousiyyeh, Upper Hallousiyyeh, Toura, and Maarakeh in southern Lebanon.

The "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] also said two troops were wounded, including one seriously, after a drone launched by Hezbollah fighters hit an area in the northern side of the occupied territories.

The Lebanese Resistance movement said it conducted a string of attacks in the past 24 hours, targeting the positions of IOF in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah launched missiles at a military base in the northern part of the occupied lands, and targeted an army vehicle in the town of Deir Siryan, as well as "Israeli" troops on the road to Adshit al-Qusayr.

Lebanon and "Israel" extended their ceasefire for three weeks after White House talks, but "Israeli" attacks and occupation in southern Lebanon continue, with nearly 2,500 martyred since March, according to Lebanese authorities.