Ex-US Intel Chief: Iran Wasn’t Developing Nukes Before War

By Staff, Agencies

A former US counterterrorism chief stated that the US intelligence community concluded Tehran was not pursuing a nuclear weapon prior to the 40-day war on Iran.

Joe Kent, the Trump administration’s former National Counterterrorism Center [NCC] director, asserted in a post on X on Thursday that the US intelligence community agreed before the war that “Iran wasn’t developing a nuclear weapon.”

Kent added, “The narrative & agenda spun by a foreign [government]- 'Israel', won the argument & forced us into this war.”

The US and "Israel" launched an unprovoked war on Iran on February 28, 2026, under the pretext that Tehran was developing a nuclear weapon.

“One of the many tragedies of this war is that before the war began the US Intel Community, including CIA, was in agreement that Iran wasn’t developing a nuclear weapon & that Iran would target US bases in the region & shut down the Strait of Hormuz if they were attacked by 'Israel' & the US,” Kent wrote in the post.

“The IC also properly assessed that targeting the Iranian leadership would strengthen the regime and embolden the hardliners. Despite the professionalism & accuracy of the IC,” he continued.

“We need to understand exactly how this happened to ensure we are never put in this position again."

Kent resigned in March to protest the US‑"Israeli" aggression against Iran, criticizing President Trump’s decision to launch the war and asserting that Iran did not pose an immediate threat to the United States.

“I cannot in good conscience support the war against Iran,” Kent wrote on March 17, 2025, in a post on the social media platform X.

He pointed out that the "Israelis" forced Trump into the war. “It is clear that we started this war due to pressure from 'Israel' and its powerful American lobby,” he wrote in his resignation letter.