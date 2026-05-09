Iran, Turkey Diplomats Discuss Latest Regional Shifts

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Sayyed Abbas Araghchi and Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan spoke by phone Friday to discuss regional developments in the wake of US and "Israeli" aggression against Iran.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the bilateral relations, latest developments in the region following the war of aggression imposed by the United States and "Israeli" occupation against Iran.

Iran’s top diplomat briefed his Turkish counterpart on the latest developments in the region pertinent to the diplomatic efforts and initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the actual termination of the war imposed against the country.

Referring to the recent adventurous movements of the United States in the Gulf and some of the ridiculous and insulting rhetoric of senior American officials, Araghchi added that the recent escalation of tensions by American forces in the Gulf and their numerous actions in violation of the ceasefire have increased suspicions about the seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy.

Araghchi considered the destructive approach of the United States as a cause of weakening the diplomatic process and deepening Iranian nation's suspicion of the American side's intentions.

Stopping the illegal aggressions, excessive demands and unreasonable approaches of the United States are prerequisite for advancing the existing diplomatic process, the Iranian foreign minister highlighted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, for his part, emphasized the need for continuation of the diplomatic efforts to end the war, stressing the significant support of the neighboring Turkey from the current diplomatic process in this field.