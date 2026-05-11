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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, May 8, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, May 8, 2026
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By Al-Ahed New

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, May 8, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire, its targeting of Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] and its attacks on villages in southern Lebanon—which resulted in the martyrdom of civilian and a number of injuries:

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 a.m., an “Israeli” army D9 bulldozer in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Khiyam, with artillery shells.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m., a Merkava tank near the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Deir Serian, with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops near the riverbed on the outskirts of the village of Deir Serian, with a guided missile, scoring a confirmed hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army military vehicle at Khallet Al-Raj area in the village of Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 p.m., an “Israeli” army unit on a newly established road between the villages of Aadchit Al-Qusayr and Deir Serian, with an offensive drone, scoring confirmed hits.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 p.m., an “Israeli” army unit on the Bayada–Byout El-Saiyad Road, using bombs dropped by a drone, scoring direct hits.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted between 3:10 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the village of Rchaf, with a barrage of rockets.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:15 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command position in the town of Bayada, with bombs dropped by a drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  10. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m., the “Shraga” Base [the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade command and the deployment site of the “Egoz” unit] south of the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of high-grade rockets.
  11. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 p.m., “Israeli” army vehicles advancing from the village of Rchaf toward the outskirts of the village of Haddatha, with artillery shells, forcing them to retreat.
  12. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of the cemetery in the village of Bint Jbeil, with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells.
  13. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Iskandarounah checkpoint in the town of Bayada, with artillery shells.
  14. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” vehicles in the village of Tayr Harfa, with a squadron of offensive drones.
  15. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rchaf, with an offensive drone.
  16. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 a.m., a Merkava tank at the newly established Nemer Al-Jamal Site, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  17. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in Labouneh area, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  18. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 p.m., a newly established “Israeli” army command post in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  19. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 p.m., an “Israeli” Humvee in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone. The vehicle was seen burning afterward.
  20. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:40 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with an anti-armor munition dropped by an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  21. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army military vehicle in the village of Shamaa, with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  22. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with an anti-armor munition dropped by an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit.
  23. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Tayr Harfa, with a barrage of rockets.
  24. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:50 p.m., the Meron base for aerial surveillance and air operations management in northern occupied Palestine, with a squadron of offensive drones.
  25. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles on the outskirts of Khallet Al-Raj in the village of Deir Serian, with appropriate weapons, scoring confirmed hits. Following the attack, the enemy brought in a support force under heavy smoke cover, which the fighters also targeted with appropriate weapons.
  26. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:10 p.m., a Merkava tank at Baydar Al-Faqaani in the village of Taybeh, with a guided missile. The tank was seen burning afterward.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 11-05-2026 Hour: 01:46 Beirut Timing

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