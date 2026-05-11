Top Iran Gen. Tells Leader: Armed Forces Ready for Crushing Retaliation to Any Enemy Miscalculation

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s top military command has assured Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei that the country’s armed forces are fully prepared to confront any “strategic mistake” or aggression by the “American-Zionist enemy.”

According to a Sunday statement by the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, met with Ayatollah Khamenei and presented a report on the readiness of Iran’s armed forces, including the Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], law enforcement and border forces, the Defense Ministry and Basij forces.

Abdollahi said “all fighters of Islam” possess high readiness in terms of morale, defensive and offensive preparedness, strategic plans, and the equipment and weaponry required to confront hostile actions by the “American-Zionist enemies.”

He warned that if the enemies commit any “strategic mistake, aggression, or invasion,” Iranian forces would respond “swiftly, intensely and powerfully.”

The commander also assured the Leader that the armed forces would, “with full obedience” to his orders, defend “the ideals of the Islamic Revolution, our beloved land Iran, sovereignty, national interests, and the brave Iranian nation until the last breath and to the death.”

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei praised the country’s armed forces and issued new directives for continuing action and confronting enemies decisively following the 40-day US-“Israeli” war against the country.

The unprovoked US-“Israeli” war on February 28 touched off days of barbaric bombing of Iran’s military and civilian infrastructure, intended to bring down the Islamic Republic following violent riots in which foreign-linked armed elements brutally attacked police, security forces and public service personnel.

What was expected to last only a few days until the fall of the Islamic Republic instead stretched into 41 days. During that time, Iran responded with fierce intensity, launching drone and missile strikes at US and “Israeli” targets, ultimately forcing both regimes to announce a unilateral ceasefire that remains in effect to this day.